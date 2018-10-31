LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --A man identified as a person of interest after the discovery of human remains at a home in Littlerock is also wanted for questioning in connection with the murders of two men in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
Jesus "Chuy" Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a statement.
The 34-year-old is a person interest in the Feb. 20 double murder of Gerard "Jerry" De Luna and Mariano Campos at a home in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue in Littlerock. No further details about that case were provided.
*Update* #LASD Updated Wanted Bulletin for Person of Interest - Jesus "Chuy" Guzman, Littlerock, CA - https://t.co/jafDNzcXce pic.twitter.com/LA4eYYZW2e— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) October 31, 2018
On Oct. 11, the remains of three people were discovered on a property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in the Juniper Hills area of Littlerock. Investigators subsequently announced Guzman was wanted for questioning in the case.
Additional remains were located Oct. 23 apart from where the original remains were found, but it was unclear if those remains were connected to the initial discovery or were those of different victims.