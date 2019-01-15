Man sought on suspicion of assaulting teen girls near Savanna High School in Anaheim

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting underage girls walking to high school in Anaheim. (Shutterstock)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting underage girls walking to high school in Anaheim.

Anaheim detectives said on several occasions a man in his 20s or 30s will walk up behind the girls and grab them then flee the scene. Every incident has happened near Savanna High School, located at 301 N. Gilbert St.

The latest incident happened Monday morning in the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The juvenile female was walking to school when she was accosted by the suspect.

He is described as standing between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall, unshaven, with a thin build and short hair.

Police are working with the Anaheim Union School District to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900 or Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
