A man who was attempting to help a woman who was involved in a rollover crash in Apple Valley was allegedly stabbed by the woman, according to authorities.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 7:12 p.m. Sunday indicating that the man had been stabbed as he was trying to render aid to the female victim of a car crash near Deep Creek Road and Cornelian Road.Authorities said the caller stated that the woman stabbed the man for no apparent reason and then ran from the scene with two other people.A sheriff's helicopter subsequently located three people not far from the scene, authorities said. The adult female, adult male and female juvenile were all detained, San Bernardino County deputies confirmed.An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate information on the man's condition.