A man in his 70s was stabbed in the face in an apparent random attack at a Burbank Burger King by a suspect who was stopped by a good Samaritan.The suspect himself was stabbed in the struggle with the good Samaritan and died later Tuesday, police said.Police were called to the fast food restaurant on North Victory Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said three men were eating lunch at a table inside the restaurant when a man came in and began stabbing one of the men in the face.That's when a nearby patron intervened and struggled with the suspect. The suspect ended up being stabbed multiple times.The suspect was transported to an area hospital in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Tuesday night, police announced that he died from his injuries.The suspect was identified as James Rey Richard Kagaoan, 36, a transient last known to live in Sun Valley.The victim, described by police as a man in his 70s, was also transported to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.The good Samaritan was not transported to the hospital, authorities said.The attack appeared to be unprovoked, but police are still investigating what, if anything, led up to the stabbing. Authorities said there is no evidence to suggest that the suspect knew anyone at the restaurant, which police said was fairly crowded at the time of the incident.If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.