Man in his 70s stabbed in face in apparent random attack at Burbank Burger King

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in his 70s was stabbed in the face in an apparent random attack at a Burbank Burger King by a suspect who was stopped by a good Samaritan. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A man in his 70s was stabbed in the face in an apparent random attack at a Burbank Burger King by a suspect who was stopped by a good Samaritan.

The suspect himself was stabbed in the struggle with the good Samaritan and died later Tuesday, police said.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant on North Victory Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said three men were eating lunch at a table inside the restaurant when a man came in and began stabbing one of the men in the face.

That's when a nearby patron intervened and struggled with the suspect. The suspect ended up being stabbed multiple times.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Tuesday night, police announced that he died from his injuries.

The suspect was identified as James Rey Richard Kagaoan, 36, a transient last known to live in Sun Valley.

The victim, described by police as a man in his 70s, was also transported to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The good Samaritan was not transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The attack appeared to be unprovoked, but police are still investigating what, if anything, led up to the stabbing. Authorities said there is no evidence to suggest that the suspect knew anyone at the restaurant, which police said was fairly crowded at the time of the incident.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingattackfast food restaurantburger kinggood samaritanBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News