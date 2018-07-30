Man stabbed to death in Canyon Country

A homicide investigation is underway in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita on Monday after a man was stabbed to death, sheriff's officials said.Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the 27400 block of Dewdrop Avenue at about 6 a.m. to investigate the stabbing.The wounded man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead minutes later. The victim's identity was not released.Sheriff's officials said one person is in custody. No other details were immediately available.Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at at (323) 890-5500.