Man captured on video stealing leather coats worth $4K from West Hollywood store

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a West Hollywood clothing store.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shoplifting occurred at men's clothing store Ari at 8633 Sunset Blvd. sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on Monday.

Video shows when the man walks right up to a rack and grabs two leather coats before taking off.

Authorities say the two jackets were worth an estimated $4,000.

The theft came to light when an employee noticed a shortage in inventory, according to LASD's West Hollywood station.

Authorities did not have a detailed description on the suspect.
