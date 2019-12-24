Man captured on video stealing leather coats worth $5K from West Hollywood store

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a West Hollywood clothing store.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shoplifting occurred at men's clothing store Ari at 8633 Sunset Blvd. sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on Monday.Video shows when the man walks right up to a rack and grabs two leather coats before taking off.Authorities say the two jackets were worth an estimated $5,000.The theft came to light when an employee noticed a shortage in inventory, according to LASD's West Hollywood station.Authorities did not have a detailed description on the suspect.