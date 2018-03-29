Police are searching for a driver that left a 22-year-old man dead in the street following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Girard Street in Hemet.Aurora Lopez stopped by the scene with her son, who was friends with the victim."It is unbelievable. You send your kids off and you never know if they are going to come back or not," she said.The victim was struck and killed while crossing the street on his skateboard. It is unknown if he was in the crosswalk."He just had a baby. He was coming home from visiting his baby," Lopez said.Residents who routinely walk the area said the intersection is dangerous despite signal lights directing traffic."You got cars that are turning without even looking. It's ridiculous. We've seen almost a bunch of people get hit here," Jill LeDuc said.Anyone who witnessed the hit and run or has any information should contact the Hemet Police Department.