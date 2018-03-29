Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Hemet

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a driver that left a 22-year-old man dead in the street following a hit-and-run crash in Hemet Wednesday night. (KABC)

By
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are searching for a driver that left a 22-year-old man dead in the street following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Girard Street in Hemet.

Aurora Lopez stopped by the scene with her son, who was friends with the victim.

"It is unbelievable. You send your kids off and you never know if they are going to come back or not," she said.

The victim was struck and killed while crossing the street on his skateboard. It is unknown if he was in the crosswalk.

"He just had a baby. He was coming home from visiting his baby," Lopez said.

Residents who routinely walk the area said the intersection is dangerous despite signal lights directing traffic.

"You got cars that are turning without even looking. It's ridiculous. We've seen almost a bunch of people get hit here," Jill LeDuc said.

Anyone who witnessed the hit and run or has any information should contact the Hemet Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsearchpedestrian killedman killedHemetRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News