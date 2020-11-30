Monrovia police searching for suspect after man struck twice by gunfire

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monrovia police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot twice overnight.The incident was reported around 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Maple Street. Police found a man in the area who had been hit twice by gunfire.He was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment.The search for the shooter continues and the motive remains unclear.Anyone with information is asked to call Monrovia police at (626)256-8031.