Monrovia police searching for suspect after man struck twice by gunfire

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monrovia police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot twice overnight.
The incident was reported around 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Maple Street. Police found a man in the area who had been hit twice by gunfire.
He was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The search for the shooter continues and the motive remains unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monrovia police at (626)256-8031.
