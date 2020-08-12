Suspect arrested in violent attack of man at Irwindale gas station

Irwindale police arrested a South El Monte resident suspected of violently attacking a 61-year-old man at a gas station parking lot last month.
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who police say violently attacked a 61-year-old man at an Irwindale gas station parking lot last month was arrested Tuesday.

Irwindale police said anonymous information received through Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 33-year-old South El Monte resident Jesus Avila, Jr.

Surveillance video of the attack at an Arco gas station parking lot at 110 Longden Avenue from the early morning hours of July 12 shows the suspect "suddenly and without apparent provocation" punch the man. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious.

RELATED: Suspect sought after punch leaves man unconscious in Irwindale attack captured on video

The victim was treated at a trauma center for severe head injuries and brain trauma. Police said he suffered memory loss and was unable to make a statement, but they learned what happened after reviewing surveillance video.

A news release with photos and video of the assault was released. The suspect was seen wearing a distinctive black shirt with a Marilyn Monroe design on the front.

"Shortly after issuing the release, anonymous information was received via the Crime Stoppers website regarding the identity of the suspect," police said. "Using this information, investigators developed additional information leading to the identity of the suspect in this case."

Avila was taken into custody Tuesday evening without incident in Irwindale after an arrest warrant was served, and he was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and elder abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

He is being held at the West Covina Police Department Jail in lieu of of $2,001,500 bail.

The above video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irwindalelos angeles countyassaultattackcaught on videopolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Anaheim
SoCal Democrats react to Biden's VP pick of Harris
Sumner Redstone, billionaire media tycoon, dies at 97
George Floyd case: New bodycam video released
Chase of stolen car ends with crash in Simi Valley
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Show More
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
USPS grapples with complaints of slower mail delivery
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn discloses COVID-19 diagnosis
Watch Kamala Harris in 2016 debate for Senate seat
More TOP STORIES News