Suspect arrested in violent attack of man at Irwindale gas station

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who police say violently attacked a 61-year-old man at an Irwindale gas station parking lot last month was arrested Tuesday.Irwindale police said anonymous information received through Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 33-year-old South El Monte resident Jesus Avila, Jr.Surveillance video of the attack at an Arco gas station parking lot at 110 Longden Avenue from the early morning hours of July 12 shows the suspect "suddenly and without apparent provocation" punch the man. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious.The victim was treated at a trauma center for severe head injuries and brain trauma. Police said he suffered memory loss and was unable to make a statement, but they learned what happened after reviewing surveillance video.A news release with photos and video of the assault was released. The suspect was seen wearing a distinctive black shirt with a Marilyn Monroe design on the front."Shortly after issuing the release, anonymous information was received via the Crime Stoppers website regarding the identity of the suspect," police said. "Using this information, investigators developed additional information leading to the identity of the suspect in this case."Avila was taken into custody Tuesday evening without incident in Irwindale after an arrest warrant was served, and he was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and elder abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death.He is being held at the West Covina Police Department Jail in lieu of of $2,001,500 bail.