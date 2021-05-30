Man suspected of groping 11-year-old girl in Target store in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Irvine are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing sexual battery against an 11-year-old girl in a Target store.

The incident occurred Monday at the store located at 13200 Jamboree Road, according to a statement from the Irvine Police Department.

The victim was with her family inside the store when the suspect began following her. When the victim briefly separated from her family and went to another aisle, the suspect walked up from behind and groped her, the statement said.

The girl ran off and found her family while the suspect ran from the store, got into a vehicle and left the area, police said. Detectives believe the man was driving a green Kia Soul.

The suspect is described as light-skinned, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build, 35 to 45 years old, wearing a long sleeve button up shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray pants cuffed at the bottom and flip flops, police said in the statement.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect was asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or by email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.

