Man accused of fatally shooting father and brother, wounding mother in Canoga Park; possibly tied to deadly North Hollywood shooting

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway Thursday for a man who allegedly shot his entire family at a Canoga Park apartment complex, and may have shot two others at a North Hollywood gas station, police say.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.Officers found a woman and two men - later identified as the gunman's mother, father and brother - suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities say.The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who police believe is the gunman in a double shooting at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m. At least one of the victims in that shooting is an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street. Police believe Zaragoza was an acquaintance of the North Hollywood shooting victims, whose conditions are not yet known.Police said it is unclear what led to either shooting.Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.A detailed vehicle description was not available, but police believe Zaragoza was traveling in an SUV.An investigation is ongoing.