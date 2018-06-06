El Monte police are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself and attempting to kidnap two young girls in front of their mother.According to police, the two 10-year-old girls and their mother were walking on busy Tyler Avenue Saturday around 8:30 p.m. when a man in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck parked and approached them.Police said the man first attempted to grab one of the girls. When that girl ran away, he grabbed the second girl and touched her genitals over her clothing while exposing himself.The suspect picked the second girl up, according to authorities, and began to walk toward his truck. He let the girl go when her mother ran after him and said she was calling police, authorities said."Luckily mom was there doing some shouting, and before he was able to take her into his vehicle, that we are now looking for, he was able to get away," said Sgt. Roger Cobian. "The girls got away, the family is safe, but we really need the public's help on this one."The suspect was described as Hispanic, between 5 feet and 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds with gray and black hair and an unshaven face. Police said he was wearing prescription glasses, a green T-shirt and black shorts.The suspect's white Ford F-150 pickup truck is from the late 2000s and has an extended cab, investigators said.Police are very concerned the suspect will strike again. Residents are being watchful, and the police are beefing up patrols. Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to contact the El Monte Police Department at (626) 258-8635.