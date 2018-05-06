Florida man tries to set motel fire to 'barbecue all the child molesters'

KISSIMMEE, Florida --
A Florida man is in jail after he was accused of trying to kill sex offenders, authorities said.

According to investigators, Jorge Porto-Sierra, 50, tried to set the men on fire. He's been charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Osceola County detectives say Porto-Sierra confessed to deputies he tried to kill multiple people at the Friendly Village Inn.

After his March 7 arrest, Porto-Sierra said he arrived at the motel to "barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them."

WESH 2 reported that two of the four victims are convicted sexual offenders.

Witnesses told deputies Porto-Sierra made several threats, screaming "I'm going to kill you, child molester," and began throwing gasoline on their front door.

When asked by deputies why he did not carry out his threats, Porto-Sierra said, "You got here too soon."

Porto-Sierra remains behind bars at the Osceola County jail. He's being held on no bond.
