Pomona: Man turns himself in to police after being sought for rock attack recorded on video

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of hurling a large rock at a driver's windshield and pounding on the victim's vehicle has turned himself in to Pomona police, officials said.

Jacob Makwana, 26, was arrested and booked Wednesday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him with assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, and throwing an object at a moving vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury.

The case stems from an Aug. 9 incident that was recorded on video by political activist Amos Young, who was behind the wheel of his vehicle when he encountered a man who was allegedly dumping illegally.

The footage shows the encounter turning violent when the suspect picks up a rock and throws it at the car.

"I was looking to help and then I was attacked violently," Young said. "Beating, punching, stomping, tearing up my license plate, trying to get inside my car and bust open my windows."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countycrimeattackhomelessviolencepolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
Suspect arrested in South L.A. double murder, authorities say
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Man shoots Watts business owner after being told they weren't hiring
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Show More
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
Cancer survivor helps East LA families who are battling cancer
VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Holocaust survivor from Long Beach shares her story in memoir
More TOP STORIES News