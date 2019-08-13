Pomona: Man turns himself in to police after being sought for rock attack recorded on video

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of hurling a large rock at a driver's windshield and pounding on the victim's vehicle has turned himself in to Pomona police, officials said.Jacob Makwana, 26, was arrested and booked Wednesday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him with assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, and throwing an object at a moving vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury.The case stems from an Aug. 9 incident that was recorded on video by political activist Amos Young, who was behind the wheel of his vehicle when he encountered a man who was allegedly dumping illegally.The footage shows the encounter turning violent when the suspect picks up a rock and throws it at the car."I was looking to help and then I was attacked violently," Young said. "Beating, punching, stomping, tearing up my license plate, trying to get inside my car and bust open my windows."