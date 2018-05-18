A man suspected of attempted homicide turned himself into authorities Friday in connection to a Downey security guard who was seriously wounded in a restaurant parking lot.The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and shows the security guard being rundown in the lot. Authorities said the driver in a white Nissan Altima was aiming for the man."The Altima, as it was driving away, struck the victim as he was standing in front of it and carried the victim on its hood for approximately 60 to 70 feet traveling at around 20 mph before he was thrown off the hood and hitting the asphalt," Capt. Mark McDaniel said.The security guard, 49-year-old Joseph Quintero, of Downey, is fighting for his life as he is listed in critical condition in a hospital.The suspected driver, identified as 28-year-old Hector Vallejo, was arrested and booked after he turned himself in.Authorities are also looking for two other people, one who was in the Altima when Quintero was struck. That woman is identified as 28-year-old Rosie Padilla, of Bell Gardens. The other person is identified as Patricia Bujase, also of Bell Gardens.Investigators said Bujase was involved in an argument that included the other two suspects inside Gloria's restaurant, which led to the security guard escorting them out of the establishment. It ultimately led to the hit-and-run in the parking lot."We have a gentleman, a security guard, who went about his business, you know, working and providing an income for his family. He is now in critical condition. It's tragic. It's unnecessary. It's senseless, and these folks who were in that Altima and who were involved that night need to call us," McDaniel said.Authorities urge anyone with more information or who may have seen the two women to contact Downey police or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.