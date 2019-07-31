Man wanted in connection to 2 attempted kidnappings in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a pair of attempted kidnappings in San Jacinto.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested 40-year-old Billy Fenter after they say he tried to lure a 15-year-old into his car in the area of Esplanade Avenue and San Jacinto avenues on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Fenter was charged and released.

Deputies say another attempted kidnapping occurred in the same location on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. with the suspect matching Fenter's description. However, authorities have not been able to locate him.

The vehicle in both incidents is a black Nissan Sentra and has Arizona license plates with the number CEJ2788.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Jacinto Sheriff's Station, attention Deputy Bordeau, at 951-776-1099.
