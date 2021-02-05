Man wanted in assault at Venice that left victim unconscious - video

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help finding a man who punched another man at Venice Beach, knocking him unconscious with a single strike.

Surveillance video shows the suspect and the other man briefly become involved in a verbal confrontation while walking near Washington Boulevard and Speedway, a short distance from the Venice pier and beach

The suspect, wearing a Dodgers jersey, throws a punch at the other man, catching him in the jaw. The victim immediately loses consciousness and falls flat to the ground.

The incident happened Jan. 16 around 5 p.m. and was captured on surveillance video.

The victim was brought to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male, about 25-30 years old, with dark hair and a dark beard. He stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He's wearing a No. 74 Kenley Jansen Dodgers jersey, jeans and white sneakers, and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (310)482-6394. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
