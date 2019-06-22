Man who allegedly caused Perris crash that killed woman was fleeing from ICE

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and run crash that killed a 55-year old wife and mother in Perris was allegedly caused by a man who was fleeing from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who had just tried to pull him over, investigators say.A candlelight vigil was held by friends and family mourning the death of Patricia Workman on Friday.More than 100 people gathered to honor and support the family of the beloved woman who was killed in a violent car crash."She was my best friend. I'd never known anybody that had the ability to relate to people like she did. She understood when people made a mistake," said husband Jon Workman.The crash happened on June 12. Authorities say a Nissan traveling at high speed on Ramona Expressway ran a red light and slammed into Patricia's Toyota.During the vigil, the mother of five children and other relatives released doves in her memory.Workman's husband said the family has questions about the cause of the fatal crash.The 29-year -old driver of the vehicle that struck Patricia's car is facing vehicular homicide charges. Shortly before the crash, an ICE fugitive operations team had tried to stop him.ICE says its officers are not authorized to pursue suspects. In a statement, the agency says,"The suspect failed to stop and evaded officers. ICE officers immediately discontinued the vehicle stop and pulled over.""Personally, with this person we are trying forgive him. In terms of the immigration piece, I appreciate that ICE is out doing their job. I also know that we have a great nation and people want to be here," Jon said.Family and friends say Patricia enriched the lives of numerous people in the community.