Man who stole ambulance, led Philadelphia police on chase: "I want my wife"

PHILADELPHIA -- Emergency dispatch audio captured the voice of the man who stole an ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia and led police on a chase that lasted more than an hour.The suspect, whose name has not been released, jumped into the ambulance around 9:20 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.The shirtless man, described as by police as "combative," then hopped into the ambulance and drove toward a Philadelphia police officer. The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect twice in the leg and once in the side.Despite the wounds, the man manages to keep driving.While inside the ambulance, the man took control of the radio:"Do you believe in the Lord Jesus Christ?" he can be heard asking. "I want to get back to the Roosevelt Inn. I want my wife."He also warns officers to stay away from the vehicle."Stay back, I'm telling you. Don't try to open that back door," he can be heard to say.The chase took police all over Northeast Philadelphia. At least two times the suspect stopped and made contact with officers, only to take off again.He barreled through a gas station, drove over a median and down one-way streets. A tow truck driver even got involved at one point, trying to collide with the ambulance driver.The ambulance was tracked by the Philadelphia police air unit and Chopper 6 HD. The ambulance even drove past our Action News crews on the ground.The pursuit lasted nearly 90 minutes, finally ending in the 2700 block of Tolbut Street where the ambulance stopped on the front lawn of a home.The suspect, wearing only boxer shorts, was taken into custody and brought to the hospital. Police say charges against the man are still pending.The officer injured during the chase has been treated and released.