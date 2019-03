LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have found a man with Down syndrome after he went missing Saturday.Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit said Giordan Lindsey Haslam, 22, was found safe and has been reunited with his family.Haslam was last seen at a Lomita park in the 24000 block of Eshelman Avenue at about 12 p.m.Fire officials said his family was concerned for his wellbeing.