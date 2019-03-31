Crime & Safety

Man with Down syndrome goes missing from Lomita park

This is an undated photo of 22-year-old Giordan Lindsey Haslam.

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with Down syndrome who was last seen at a Lomita park.

Detectives are hoping to find Giordan Lindsey Haslam, 22. He was last known to be at a park in the 24000 block of Eshelman Avenue at about 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Haslam is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 215 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.



Haslam has Down syndrome and his family is concerned for his wellbeing, fire officials said.

Anyone with information about Haslam is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit or may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
