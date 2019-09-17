Man with long gun fitted with scope in hourslong standoff with Santa Ana police

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man believed to be armed with a long rifle fitted with a scope was barricaded inside a Santa Ana business Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Several streets surrounding the building at 3635 W. 1st Street were shut down around 11 a.m. as a SWAT team attempted to coax the suspect into surrendering. The man remained holed up as of 2:30 p.m.

The standoff was sparked after officers responded to a report of a person with a possibly long black gun with a scope at a 7-Eleven store on 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

When officers arrived, they observed the suspect running across the street and inside the auto shop. Police said the man has popped out of the building a couple times carrying the firearm.

Police cordoned off the building and employees who were inside managed to safely exit. Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
