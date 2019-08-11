Man with pickax allegedly breaks into neighbor's home in Ojai after convenience store robbery

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he robbed a Circle K in Ojai on Saturday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says the suspect used physical force to take several unknown items at the store before fleeing the scene just before midnight.

He then went to his neighborhood in the 900 block of Devereux Drive where he allegedly went into a neighbor's house and started causing damage. No one was home at the time, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect with a pickax in his hand.

The suspect eventually dropped the tool and complied with officers. He was taken into custody without incident.

It is not yet clear if the suspect intentionally went into his neighbor's home or if he was trying to get into his own house.
