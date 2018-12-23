Man, woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing, robbery in downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing video released Wednesday shows a man being robbed and fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man and woman were arrested Sunday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in early November in downtown Los Angeles.

Fred Scott Johnson was arrested on suspicion of murder and Savannah McKinley was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, authorities said. Both are being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a robbery and fatal stabbing. A $50,000 reward was also offered.

The attack happened near 9th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 6. Authorities shared surveillance video that showed the attack and the suspects.

The suspect was seen in a Thrasher sweatshirt and was in the company of a woman wearing a black hat. They were last seen in a green Chevy Spark.

Authorities said an anonymous tip led them to Johnson and McKinley.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killedarmed robberyarrestrewardmurdersurveillance videoDowntown LALos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows possible suspect in DTLA stabbing
Top Stories
Crews work to repair busted South LA water main
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
Indonesia tsunami: At least 222 killed, more than 800 missing
Borderline hero honored at Chargers game with sweet surprise
Officer-involved shooting leads to evacuations, road closures in Encino
1 killed, 1 wounded in Compton shooting
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Show More
'Welcome to Marwen' captures power of performances with latest tech
Video shows victim's moments before Glendale hit-and-run
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured in San Bernardino house fire
Person found dead in Jurupa Valley house fire
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
More News