Man, woman fatally shot in Compton prompts investigation

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Compton Friday night.The shooting investigation was taking place in the 600 block of W. Palmer Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m.The man and woman, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.Information on possible suspects was not released.Anyone who may know more about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).