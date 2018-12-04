Baldwin Park death investigation: Man, woman found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in Baldwin Park on Tuesday.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in Baldwin Park on Tuesday.

The two victims were found dead at a location on the 3900 block of Kenmore Avenue around 5:23 a.m., authorities said. The victims' identities were not immediately known.

There was no word on any arrests.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in this investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationlos angeles county sheriff's departmentinvestigationBaldwin ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at UC Irvine cancer center
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Show More
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
VIDEO: Tempers flare at Pop Warner game
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
More News