Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in Baldwin Park on Tuesday.The two victims were found dead at a location on the 3900 block of Kenmore Avenue around 5:23 a.m., authorities said. The victims' identities were not immediately known.There was no word on any arrests.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in this investigation.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).