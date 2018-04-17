Authorities are searching for a man and woman who are suspected of being involved in a shooting that left two men dead in Inglewood.The shooting happened around 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in a restaurant parking lot in the 1100 block of La Brea Avenue. Inglewood police received reports of multiple shooting victims in the area.When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.One of those men was found in a vehicle that was parked in the strip mall."I only heard the gunshots and then after that I went to take cover, I told my family to take cover," Maurice Distin said.Distin said one of the men who was shot came into Hungry Joe's Jamaican restaurant looking for help and covered in blood."We don't have those kinds of things here. This is a good neighborhood. Good community, good people - we're good people. I don't understand how that could have happened," Distin said.Authorities found evidence that indicated a man and woman were involved in the case. Police are asking for help to identify the pair.A motive for the shooting is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Inglewood Police Department at (310) 412-5246 or they can call an anonymous hotline at (888) 412-7463.