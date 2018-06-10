A man was critically wounded Saturday during an officer-involved shooting inside a Boyle Heights hospital room, authorities said.Los Angeles police had a man in custody and the shooting occurred during a struggle in an exam room. The suspect had been arrested earlier by gang officers on a felony charge and was at a police station when he had a "medical emergency," according to authorities.The suspect was then taken to White Memorial Medical Center and the struggle began when he was placed in the examination room. At least one officer opened fire and the suspect was hit.The man was then taken to another hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Authorities did not provide further details on the suspect or what the felony charge was that he was originally arrested for.The medical center remained open.The investigation is ongoing.