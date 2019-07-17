Chino Hills deputy-involved shooting: Man wounded after walking through traffic with knife

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man walking through traffic with a knife was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Chino Hills, officials say.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Descanso and Pipeline avenues Tuesday after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a man with a knife walking in and out of traffic and yelling.

The individual was then injured during a deputy-involved shooting. He was transported to a local hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Detectives are investigating.
