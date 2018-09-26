Man wounded in Hollywood shooting along Melrose Avenue

A man has been injured in a shooting that stemmed from a possible robbery attempt at a Hollywood gas station on Wednesday.The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. near Melrose and Western avenues, where a man believed to be in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound.Los Angeles police said the man was conscious and breathing and transported to a nearby hospital.The shooting was believed to have stemmed from an attempted robbery at the business, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.