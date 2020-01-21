Man wounded in shooting at Westfield Century City mall

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting at the Westfield Century City mall Monday evening, police said.Police responded to a call of a shooting at the mall located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles police cruisers were seen lined up near the scene as officers investigated the shooting.The victim was shot in the head and stomach, police said.The exact location where the man was shot, whether inside or outside the mall, was not immediately clear.There is no suspect description at the moment.