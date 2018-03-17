Gunshot victim, #Whittier, @whittierpd investigating. #LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting victim to trauma center. SEB Tactical Medics treating in flight. pic.twitter.com/sb4Xw4na6Z — SEB (@SEBLASD) March 17, 2018

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting in Whittier, authorities said, and three suspects were arrested.Authorities said it happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Greenleaf Avenue, not far from Philadelphia Street. The police department received several calls about shots fired in the area.When officers arrived, they found the gunshot victim in the back of an alley. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital.Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspects and vehicle involved in the shooting. Not long after, authorities located the suspects and vehicle near Washington and Passons boulevards in Pico Rivera.The men and a woman were taken into custody.The investigation is ongoing.