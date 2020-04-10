Manager arrested after firearms go missing at LAPD academy gun store

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After more than three dozen firearms went missing from the gun store at the LAPD Police Academy, the store's civilian manager has been arrested, multiple sources confirm to Eyewitness News.

Several law enforcement officers are on leave pending the investigation, Eyewitness News has also learned.

And about a dozen weapons are still missing, sources say.

The civilian manager of the gun store, 33-year-old Archi Duenas, was arrested for grand theft on March 19, according to the LAPD.

Duenas is not an employee of the Los Angeles Police Department. The gun store at the academy is run by the nonprofit Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club.

The LAPD says the alleged theft was discovered during a routine audit of sales by LAPRAAC management.

The investigation continues.

The gun store is currently closed under Mayor Eric Garcetti's stay-at-home orders spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countytheftarrestlapdguns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
LA lights up blue to honor essential workers
SoCal map shows city-by-city coronavirus cases
Newsom defends decision to loan ventilators to other states
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
LA Food Bank distributes record 2 million meals to SoCal families
Show More
Riverside facility still running after multiple patients, staff test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: Kaiser temporarily closes some SoCal medical offices
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus: SoCal sisters create website to match volunteers, people in need
SoCal Goodwill helping unemployed people find jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News