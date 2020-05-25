Manhattan Beach allows for small retailers to reopen with restrictions despite state orders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6202533" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom saying she doesn't believe reopening is happening fast enough for small retail businesses.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With safety measures in place, small stores are back in business in Manhattan Beach against state orders.Manhattan Beach asked permission from the county and the state this week to reopen small businesses, and while the county said yes, the state has not."We've open small retailers right now under the same health protocols the counties allowed our big-box retailers to operate under with hand sanitizer, masks required and social distancing required," Mayor Pro Tem Suzanne Hadley said.The city council voted unanimously to open small retailers in the same fashion as Target and Costco.The move comes just in time for Memorial Day weekend, which draws big crowds and big business.City officials say they have the full support of the County Board of Supervisors.Supervisor Janice Hahn sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom in support of the move and requesting it be allowed countywide.Businesses say they are just grateful to see the return of foot traffic, which translates into sales and say safety is their top concern."We are allowed to be open. We are taking all precautions. Facemasks are required also have sanitizer and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer upfront," Kayci Nathan- store manager *maybe dont id the store?The city says it feels confident taking the actions since the of the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities they've seen is so low."Seventy-four cases I believe in last 10 weeks. We've had more deaths from drug overdoses than we've had from COVID," Hadley said. "We've had three deaths from drug overdoses and two deaths from COVID."Hadley said this week the city will petition the state to allow them to reopen restaurants for a limited amount of dine-in eating.