1st woman of color sworn in as chief of Manhattan Beach Police Department

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A history-making woman now has the top job at the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Rachel Johnson was sworn in as police chief Wednesday afternoon. She's the first woman of color to lead the department and the second female chief in the department's history.

Johnson later spoke about the significance of that.

"It's one of those things. When people see a person like me, a person of color and a woman, in law enforcement as the chief of police then you can see what is achievable for you. So, it's an honor to forge that path here and continue the great legacy that has been left by Chief Abell," she said.

Johnson is taking over for former chief Derrick Abell. He retired in December.