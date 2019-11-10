Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting that killed 17-year-old boy in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead in Boyle Heights.Ricardo Ramirez was shot in the head early Saturday morning as he stood in the intersection of Wabash and Evergreen avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related but it's unclear if the teen victim was involved. A motive for the shooting had not yet been determined.