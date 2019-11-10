Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting that killed 17-year-old boy in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead in Boyle Heights.

Ricardo Ramirez was shot in the head early Saturday morning as he stood in the intersection of Wabash and Evergreen avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related but it's unclear if the teen victim was involved. A motive for the shooting had not yet been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countygang violencehomicide investigationman shot
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small brush fire consumes 34 acres in Hollywood Hills
Woman reportedly struck by hit-and-run driver in Huntington Park
Father, daughter accused in beating, kidnapping in Palmdale
Cypress police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault at his home
Survivor: Camarillo woman reflects on surviving two mass shootings
Yale grad no longer living on LA streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Community remembers Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Show More
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sylmar after manhunt
Lawsuit claims boy, 8, forced to urinate on self in class
Borderline 'Party in the Park' celebrates lives of victims
Man had flight to Russia after pointing gun at IE college students
Popular Selena tribute singer from San Fernando Valley detained by ICE
More TOP STORIES News