Irwindale death investigation launched after man's body found at natural gas station

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death of an unidentified man in his 30s whose body was found Wednesday morning in Irwindale.

Officers responded at 6:11 a.m. to the parking lot of a natural gas station in the 5600 block of Peck Road, near the Foothill Transit station, a spokesperson for the Irwindale Police Department said.

The deceased man appeared to have suffered trauma injuries, according to police.

The death investigation was being conducted by police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Northbound lanes on Peck Road were closed while authorities collected evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Irwindale police at (626) 430-2245.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddeath investigationIrwindaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Man's body washes ashore in Long Beach
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
Show More
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
More News