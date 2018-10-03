Unknown circumstances involving a death. Police investigating 5600 block of Peck Road, Irwindale. Peck Road closed northbound at Foothill Transit Driveway. pic.twitter.com/iSM5yd1Uty — Chief Ty Henshaw (@thenshaw_IPD) October 3, 2018

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death of an unidentified man in his 30s whose body was found Wednesday morning in Irwindale.Officers responded at 6:11 a.m. to the parking lot of a natural gas station in the 5600 block of Peck Road, near the Foothill Transit station, a spokesperson for the Irwindale Police Department said.The deceased man appeared to have suffered trauma injuries, according to police.The death investigation was being conducted by police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Northbound lanes on Peck Road were closed while authorities collected evidence at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Irwindale police at (626) 430-2245.