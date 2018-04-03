Man's body found outside Lynwood laundromat

The body of a man who was fatally shot in Lynwood was discovered on the driveway of a laundromat early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The body of a man who was fatally shot in Lynwood was discovered on the driveway of a laundromat early Tuesday morning.

The man was found around 2:30 a.m. outside the laundromat on the 11900 block of Long Beach Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was taped off as Los Angeles County sheriff's officials investigated. According to police, investigators learned that a man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation in the rear parking lot of the laundromat when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

Police said the woman then drove southbound on Long Beach Boulevard in a light-colored SUV. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
