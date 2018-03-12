Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man who was found near City Hall of Santa Ana.Santa Ana police officers responded to reports of an assault "with a victim down" in the Plaza of the Flags shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.Orange County Fire Authority paramedics rendered aid to a victim at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear how the man died, but police say homicide detectives are looking into the case.Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect.Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.