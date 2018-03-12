SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man who was found near City Hall of Santa Ana.
Santa Ana police officers responded to reports of an assault "with a victim down" in the Plaza of the Flags shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Orange County Fire Authority paramedics rendered aid to a victim at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
It's unclear how the man died, but police say homicide detectives are looking into the case.
Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.