Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia. WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstaserfire
Top Stories
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Show More
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Rams
Hollywood Hills residents prepare for intense rain
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
More News