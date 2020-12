Bond Fire: Map shows evacuation areas as 3,600 blaze burns uncontrolled in OC's Silverado Canyon

Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch;

Borrego Canyon;

Baker Ranch;

Portola Hills;

Live Oak Canyon;

Trabuco Canyon;

Rose Canyon;

Valley Vista Way;

Meadow Ridge Drive.

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters continued to battle a 3,600-acre brush fire amid dry and windy conditions in Orange County's Silverado Canyon on Thursday, mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders remained in place.Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:Orange County Animal Care were accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.The blaze was initially sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air. About 500 firefighters were on the scene by Thursday morning.The cause of the house fire is under investigation.