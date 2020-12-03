Bond Fire: Map shows evacuation areas as 3,600 blaze burns uncontrolled in OC's Silverado Canyon

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.
Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:
Orange County Animal Care were accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.
The blaze was initially sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air. About 500 firefighters were on the scene by Thursday morning.
The cause of the house fire is under investigation.