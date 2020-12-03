Bond Fire: Map shows evacuation areas as 3,600 blaze burns uncontrolled in OC's Silverado Canyon

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters continued to battle a 3,600-acre brush fire amid dry and windy conditions in Orange County's Silverado Canyon on Thursday, mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders remained in place.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

  • Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch;


  • Borrego Canyon;


  • Baker Ranch;


  • Portola Hills;


  • Live Oak Canyon;


  • Trabuco Canyon;


  • Rose Canyon;


  • Valley Vista Way;


  • Meadow Ridge Drive.


    • Orange County Animal Care were accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.
    EMBED More News Videos

    A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon quickly grew to 2,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.


    The blaze was initially sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

    Crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air. About 500 firefighters were on the scene by Thursday morning.

    The cause of the house fire is under investigation.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    orange countywindevacuationorange county fire authoritybrush firehouse firewildfirefirefighters
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Silverado Canyon blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
    Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
    200-acre brush fire in Nuevo prompts evacuations
    Anthony Davis finalizing $190 million contract with Lakers
    IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
    Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
    Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 105 acres
    Show More
    LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
    Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
    Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet' days before Christmas
    Beloved South LA non-profit leader dies from COVID-19
    Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
    More TOP STORIES News