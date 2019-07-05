Ridgecrest Earthquake

California Quake: Map shows more than 245 aftershocks since 6.4 quake hit Ridgecrest

LOS ANGELES -- Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake was centered near Ridgecrest, a remote area of Kern County more than 100 miles from Los Angeles.

This map shows more than 245 aftershocks as Friday morning, ranging from 2.5 to 5.4.

The magnitude 5.4 quake, which hit Friday at 4:07 a.m., is the strongest one to rattle the region. It was followed by at least 36 more aftershocks as of 8:46am.

Thursday's 6.4 magnitude quake, centered southwest of Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, is the largest one to hit the region since 1999, according to the USGS.

It was felt as far south as Long Beach and as far north as Fresno and east to Las Vegas.

This Friday, July 5, 2019 image shows a map of where hundreds of aftershocks occurred following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern California on Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaearthquakedisasterridgecrest earthquakeusgsu.s. & worldprepare socalprepare norcal
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News