Maria Fire: SoCal Edison says it re-energized power line shortly before blaze began

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Southern California Edison said Friday that it re-energized a 16,000-volt power line minutes before a nearby hilltop exploded into the Maria Fire that is threatening thousands of homes.SCE and other utilities had cut off power this week to hundreds of thousands of Californians to prevent windstorms from knocking down or fouling lines and sparking devastating fires.As the winds eased in most locations, SCE began restoring power. It was re-energizing a circuit 13 minutes before a fire erupted nearby on a hilltop near Santa Paula, the utility told state regulators.Erratic winds continued to bedevil firefighting efforts Friday at the Maria Fire, which has burned some 13 square miles, threatens about 1,800 homes and other buildings, and prompted evacuation orders for nearly 11,000 people.Eastern Ventura, Camarillo, Somis and Santa Paula were at risk, Ventura County fire officials said.SCE said it had no information about the actual cause of the fire but will cooperate with investigators.The utility released a statement to Eyewitness News:The fire began during what had been expected to be the tail end of a siege of Santa Ana winds that fanned destructively across the region, but a tug-of-war developed between those offshore gusts and the return of some onshore flow from the ocean."It has been an uphill battle ever since," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told a midday news conference. "We are finding that the winds are starting to change and that presents its own challenges all by itself."Wind shifts expose new areas of fuel to the fire, bringing "a pretty significant firefight," he said.The fire burned down the sides of a mountain bordered by agricultural land, the small city of Santa Paula and other communities. Airplanes tried to flank it with long drops of retardant while helicopters dropped loads of water.Red Flag warnings for gusts and very low humidity levels had been expected to expire Friday evening but forecasters extended them to 6 p.m. Saturday for valleys and interior mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, citing the withering conditions."As recent fire activity has shown, this remains a dangerous environment for fire growth, even with weaker winds than earlier this week," the National Weather Service wrote.