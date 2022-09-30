Mariachi band surprised passengers on the Antelope Valley Metrolink line with a live performance

Members from the band Mariachi Tierra Azteka played for passengers on a two-hour train ride to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All aboard the mariachi train! Members from the group Mariachi Tierra Azteka surprised passengers who took the Antelope Valley Metrolink line with a live performance in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The band performed songs on a two-hour round-trip route from Union Station to Sylmar.

"We wanted to do something fun. We wanted to bring joy to our riders, but also it's a way to celebrate the many diverse and rich Latino and Hispanic cultures that we have here in Southern California," said Metrolink Spokesperson Karen Bakar.

This is the first time ever Metrolink invited a band to do this.

"It's a unique experience you know. We're used to playing at a backyard, at a hall and on a stage. And to be onboard a train, it's a unique experience for us," said Henry Solis, performer for Mariachi Tierrra Azteka.

The mariachi performers went from one passenger car to the next to serenade riders throughout the train.

"What a lovely surprise to be in the Metrolink and then be welcomed with a mariachi band. I'm really happy to be here," said Metrolink rider Hector Rochas.

"Music just brings everyone together. So to have them on the train while we're traveling safely and away from traffic it's just been amazing," said Metrolink rider Pamela Smith.

Members from the mariachi band said they hope passengers got to experience first-hand the music and traditions of Mexican culture.

"We've been doing this since we were little kids. And just to pass it on to younger generations, it's something meaningful to us," Solis said.

Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated through Oct. 15.

