Illegal marijuana grow operation discovered during Rancho Cucamonga house fire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation inside a Rancho Cucamonga home that caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. at a home in the area of 19th and Jasper streets, but no one was inside at the time, authorities said. The flames were extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

Narcotics investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were on scene but details surrounding the apparent grow operation were not available.

No arrests were made.
