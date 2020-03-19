Coronavirus

Marijuana sales spike at Los Angeles dispensary amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people staying at home for the coronavirus emergency apparently are stressed and getting high. A Southern California weed dispensary has seen a 30% spike in sales.

Los Angeles Kush in Echo Park thinks its because of nervousness over COVID-19.

Workers say repeat customers are stocking up on weed, coming in every day to buy the maximum amount of recreational marijuana.

"People are definitely like 'without the cannabis man, we're going to definitely be stressed' cause you know a lot of people are staying home so cannabis does help them get through all of this stress. So, yeah, they're super like, 'please don't close, please don't close' so, we're trying to stay open. I think because we're classified medical since '96, we're pharmaceutical, so I don't think that should be an issue for us, shutting down," said general manager Josh Terry.

In order to maintain social distancing, the dispensary says it limits the number of customers who can be inside the store at the same time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countymarijuanaoutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Barrier to reach max hospital capacity low, health officials try to mitigate
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News