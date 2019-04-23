Marin man reunited with prosthetic leg he lost while skydiving in Sonoma County

By Krisann Chasarik
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif -- It was not your typical Monday morning at a lumber yard in Cloverdale.

Workers there discovered a prosthetic leg, with a sneaker still attached.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a skydiver lost the leg mid-dive on Sunday.

After posting the find on social media, and some old-fashioned investigation work, deputies found the owner in Marin.

A few hours later, deputies returned the prosthetic with Dion, the man who owns the leg. He says it is worth about $15,000.

Dion says this is the second leg he lost while skydiving.

He never got the other one back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinprostheticreunionskydiversonoma countyu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News