Marin man reunited with prosthetic leg he lost while skydiving in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif -- It was not your typical Monday morning at a lumber yard in Cloverdale.
Workers there discovered a prosthetic leg, with a sneaker still attached.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a skydiver lost the leg mid-dive on Sunday.
After posting the find on social media, and some old-fashioned investigation work, deputies found the owner in Marin.
A few hours later, deputies returned the prosthetic with Dion, the man who owns the leg. He says it is worth about $15,000.
Dion says this is the second leg he lost while skydiving.
He never got the other one back.
