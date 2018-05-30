Marina del Rey deputies seeking help locating brothers in possible parental abduction

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help them find two brothers, 2 and 4 years old, involved in a possible parental abduction.

The boys, Noah and Seth Wisner, spent the day with their mother, Iman Milner, on Tuesday for a scheduled unsupervised visit that was supposed to end at 4 p.m. The boys never made it back to the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles, officials said.

According to the sheriff's department, the children's father contacted authorities after the mother told the father she would not be returning the boys.

Officials tried several times to reach Milner, who they believe may be driving a black older-model Mercedes-Benz sedan with collision damage and paper plates, or a blue Mazda 5 with the California license plate 1QXP389.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is urged to contact the Marina del Rey sheriff's station at 310-242-6200.
