Coronavirus

Mark Blum, actor with roles in 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'You,' dies from COVID-19 complications

Mark Blum poses during the party for the opening night performance of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at the Center Theatre Group on Feb. 9, 2014, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

An executive with the labor union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons announced the death Thursday. Blum had been a fixture off-Broadway with recent roles in Playwrights Horizons' "Rancho Viejo" and "Fern Hill" at 59E59 Theaters. He was a SAG-AFTRA board member from 2007-2013.

"Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human," Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York president, wrote in tribute.

Blum's recent Broadway credits included "The Assembled Parties," "Twelve Angry Men," "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" - twice - and Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

Blum played Rosanna Arquette's husband in the 1985 comedy "Desperately Seeking Susan" and had a role in "Crocodile Dundee" as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle," HBO series "Succession," and the Netflix crime drama "You."

The virus has sickened some Broadway veterans, including the actors Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy and composer David Bryan. It also has claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebrity deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News